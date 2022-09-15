Decision to Leave Trailer: Park Chan-wook’s in His Romance Era

Could film-trilogy master Park Chan-wook be on his way to a romance-thriller series? He thwacked us with his Vengeance trilogy in the early aughts, an unofficial series of three violent social dramas where characters seek well-deserved revenge. But now, it looks like he’s in the mood for love. Park returns to the scene with the romantic thriller Decision to Leave, six long years since Japanese colonial-era film The Handmaiden made audiences across the globe horny-swoon. It’s set in modern-day Korea, where a detective’s investigation of a mysterious mountain-climbing death leads him into the arms of the dead man’s widow, a young and beautiful Chinese immigrant who could have something to do with her husband’s untimely end. The trailer is a dizzying series of quick cuts and zooms between gritty urban locales and vast natural landscapes as the tension between the unlikely couple hits a fever pitch. But then a conflict emerges: Their relationship might be love, or just a manipulation. Long Day’s Journey Into Night’s Tang Wei and Park Hae-il star. Decision to Leave plunges into theaters October 14.

