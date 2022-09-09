TRAILER: Amy Adams Enters Her HGTV Era in Disenchanted

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, is one step closer to happily ever after. Disney+ dropped the official trailer during their D23 Expo Friday night, and this trailer had everything: singing birds, home renovation, and even a sneak peek of a cartoon Patrick Dempsey. The new film finds Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Dempsey), and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) as they move out of New York City into the suburbs of Monroeville. However, their new suburban castle isn’t the fairytale Giselle imagined, as it is run by the evil Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph). After a wish to renovate her reality into a perfect life backfires, Giselle must save her family and the Kingdom of Andalasia before midnight. Also starring Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, and James Marsden, the film will stream exclusively on Disney+ on November 24.

