Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Worked on a New ‘9 to 5’

Two cups of ambition, please. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images and Gary Miller/WireImage

Real Kelly Clarkson fans know that “9 to 5” is in the singer’s wheelhouse — after all, it was her very first Kellyoke cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2019. So who better to reinvent the hit with Dolly Parton? Clarkson and Parton released a new version of “9 to 5” on September 9, recorded for the documentary Still Working 9 to 5 (out next week, September 16), which examines sexism at work since Dolly Parton’s 1980 film about working women. Be warned, their new “9 to 5” may not be what you’re expecting — it’s less country stomper and more Spotify-core ballad — and be more warned that if you’re not into it, Clarkson has a message for you. “I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights til the end of time!” she said in a statement. Points were made.