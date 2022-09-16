Darling, You Can Stop Worrying Now

Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theatres commercial finally has a worthy opponent: the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ new Don’t Worry Darling ad. In a promo for Olivia Wilde’s film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, RHOBH ladies Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke do their best to put an end to all that worrying. “You guys, can we please talk about this film,” Kemsley asks the group in the one-minute clip, which airs on Bravo. “So good,” Minkoff responds. Stracke adds a very believable “Oh my gosh, I loved it.” A few seconds later, film critic Kemsley breaks her silence on Harry Styles’s acting: “You could tell that Harry Styles was fully invested in his character.” It’s so true.