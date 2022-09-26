Kiki Layne Isn’t Worried About Being ‘Cut’ From Don’t Worry Darling

Kiki Layne Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Kiki Layne is kekekeing all the way to the bank. The Don’t Worry Darling star wrote in an Instagram caption that even though she was cut from “most of the movie” along with Ari’el Stachel, that didn’t stop them from finding love and cashing checks from Warner Bros. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel,” Layne hard-launched her man. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. 🙂🙂,” she wrote without giving us any additional thoughts on the production or the film itself. Layne’s hashtags, though, succinctly summed up her feelings: “#GotMyCheck #GotMyMan #EverythingHappensforaReason.”

The Stepford Wives–inspired psychological thriller tells the story of Alice, a 1950s housewife who slowly realizes there’s something amiss in her eerily perfect town. Although she drives much of the plot forward, Layne’s character is abandoned halfway through, while Stachel, who plays her husband, is onscreen for only a couple of minutes. In separate Instagram Stories, the actor continued to share posts about her and Stachel’s scenes hitting the cutting-room floor. First, she reposted her boo’s reel, a video originally posted on TikTok consisting of Stachel dancing in front of tweets that criticize his lack of screen time with the caption, “When you end up on the cutting room floor. Go see Don’t Worry Darling.” (One especially passionate tweet read, “I can overlook a movie being bad, but I cannot overlook a movie being bad and making Ari’el Stachel a glorified extra. The man has a Tony!!!!! give him more than two lines Olivia Wilde!!!!”) Then she shared a picture of her favorite costume, a red gown and Bulgari-blinged look that didn’t make it into the film’s final cut.

“My love,” Stachel commented on Layne’s post. “You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.” A few hours before Layne’s post, he shared his own cute flicks — one being a behind-the-scenes photo of him and Layne in costume — saying Layne was his “favorite part” of his experience on set. “This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her,” he wrote. Another on-set romance for the tabloids history books. The real drama in Don’t Worry Darling was the romance made along the way.