Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley Casts a Slew of Familiar Faces

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley. Photo: Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Eddie Murphy has been to development hell and back, and he lived to tell the tale. The long-discussed fourth Beverly Hills Cop is finally happening, now at Netflix. This movie has taken on many potential incarnations including, in 2016, a version that was to be directed by Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Now the movie looks to be officially happening and has even added new cast members. Joining Murphy, who’s back as the titular cop Axel Foley, are his fellow original cast members Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot, according to Variety. Reinhold and Ashton are returning as Detective Billy Rosewood and Sergeant John Taggart, while Reiser and Pinchot are playing Detective Jeffrey Friedman and Serge, respectively. Also joining the cast are Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige, according to Deadline.

The film also has an official name: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. That name is kind of like naming your movie Wizard Who Saves the World: Harry Potter or Top Gun: Maverick, but we don’t sit in those boardrooms. There’s no word yet on whom Gordon-Levitt or Paige will play, but it is causing us to want fanfics in which Tom from 500 Days of Summer meets Zola from Zola. Wondering what took this sequel so long? Check out the 2008 version of the script.