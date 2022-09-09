There was
too much a lot of TV this year. Some of it was good! All of it was hard to keep up with. So the 74th Emmy Awards have an even harder job this year, recognizing TV from June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022. This year, the show will be hosted by SNL star and former Emmy winner Kenan Thompson. (He probably won’t joke about the slap in his monologue.) The Creative Arts Emmys have already come and gone, with good showings for The White Lotus and Squid Game, specifically. If you’re looking for stars, the presenters’ list should suffice: Angela Bassett, Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, and Molly Shannon will all be showing up, among others. The Emmys are airing on NBC, but if you’ve cut the cord, you can still have fun. They’ll also be streaming live on Peacock for the first time, but you’ll need a premium subscription if you go that route. This year, they’ll be on Monday, September 12, as opposed to the traditional Sunday and will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Go forth, watch good TV, and be merry.
How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards
