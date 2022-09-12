Jennifer Coolidge Tries to Give a Speech, Does a Little Jig at the 2022 Emmys

Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. Photo: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge should be allowed to say “hi” to her first Emmy for as long as she wants. The White Lotus star won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2022 Emmys on Monday night but was played off before she could finish her acceptance speech. “Wait, hold on. No, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” she protested when the awards show played music to signal for her to leave the stage. Coolidge tried thanking a few more people, but the song changed again, so she finally accepted defeat by doing a little jig to the jaunty tune.

She had begun her speech by praising her fellow nominees and explaining that she wasn’t in the best condition to talk at the moment. “I took a lavender bath tonight, right before the show. And it made me swell up inside my dress,” Coolidge demurred. “And I’m having a hard time speaking. I’m not kidding.” She then pulled out a physical list of people whom she wanted to thank, though she didn’t get a chance to finish reading it. You’re telling us they couldn’t have shaved off a few seconds of any of the night’s many sketches?