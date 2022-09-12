Squid Game Robot Doll Makes In-Costume Emmys Appearance

She’s the moment. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The Squid Game doll skipped the red carpet and went straight to the main event: presenting an Emmy with co-stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon. After nominations were announced in July, the Aarhus-theater-school-educated doll — whose English name is Chantal — was resoundingly shut out from the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category, disappointing legions of ride-or-die Chantallies (her fandom name). Kenan Thompson teased her appearance in a cryptic tweet shared minutes before she set out onstage. Together with Lee and Jung, the ten-foot robot doll led a short, low-stakes game of Red Light, Green Light, just as her Squid Game character does in the show (sans mass murder). Here’s hoping we get Chantal the doll some nominations in the next few years … perhaps when she inevitably reprises her role in the Squid Game’s sophomore season? No other robot doll is more deserving of the honor.