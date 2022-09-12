Mike White, Survivor Loser, Wins Three Emmys for White Lotus

Winner, winner. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

Nick Wilson might have won Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018, but the man he beat, Mike White, has since been on a hot streak, creating The White Lotus and winning three Emmys. At the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, White won Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series for his HBO miniseries. “I was on Survivor. And on Survivor, the way you stay in the game is to lower your threat level,” said White after winning the award for writing. “Now I feel like I’ve raised my threat level. I just want to stay in the game. Awards are great. I love writing; I love doing what I do. Don’t come for me. Don’t vote me off the island!” Honestly, it’s a fair worry. Competitor Angelina certainly would have taken notice of White’s success rate (if she wasn’t too busy admiring his jacket). The world won’t know balance until White goes back and loses Survivor again. Survivor: Heroes vs. Hustlers vs. Emmy Winners, anyone?

