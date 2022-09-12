How to Stream the Shows That Won (and Lost) the Emmys

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Adam Scott (Severance). Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by ABC and Apple TV

Let’s be honest: The past year of TV was something else. As people started to stretch their legs and venture out into the outside world again, an avalanche of television (in spring 2022 alone!) bombarded us at every turn. Now with this year’s Emmy winners and loser announced, it’s easy to see just how many shows might have slipped through your fingers. So, if you missed a few goodies here and there and want time to catch up, we get it — so we’ve put together a helpful guide to where you can stream every show that were spotlighted by the Television Academy but that you haven’t seen yet. Watch them all and report back to us.

On HBO Max

Barry

It may have taken a bit for season three of Bill Hader’s assassin series to arrive, but the payoff seems worth it. Barry received noms for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing along with recognition for its actors Hader, Henry Winkler, and Noho Hank himself, Anthony Carrigan. The only sting is no nomination for Sarah Goldberg. SMH.

Better Call Saul

Better call it Emmy nominated! (Again.)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Competing with literally only Saturday Night Live, A Black Lady Sketch Show is still a worthy variety-sketch challenger — even if the Emmys will probably end up going with SNL.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David! (Also: Bill Hader?!)

Euphoria

ZENDAYA GOT A NOM, SYDNEY SWEENEY GOT TWO NOMS, AND WE HAVE NEVER, EVER BEEN HAPPIER.

The Flight Attendant

The second season was even more chaotic, if you can believe that, than the first season — but holding the the show together is Kaley Cuoco’s (a.k.a. Kaley Coco) performance.

Hacks

The Emmys love Hacks, even though Vulture dared to ask if it’s actually bad. Now you can form your own opinion.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

This Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reunion proved to be so powerful for the Television Academy that the special accio’d a nom.

Insecure

An Outstanding Lead Actress nom for Issa Rae is a perfect button for Insecure, a beautifully imperfect show.

Scenes From a Marriage

Congratulations to Oscar Issac for not only being a certified hottie in my mind but also in the Television Academy’s.

The Staircase

Colin Firth and Toni Collette scored nominations for this intensely absorbing true-crime drama adapted from the Netflix documentary of the same name.

Station Eleven

Justice for Station Eleven! While the beautiful dystopian series didn’t receive any praise for Outstanding Limited Series, Himesh Patel received a very well-deserved Lead Actor nom for his role as Jeevan, an anxious writer who becomes an unlikely guardian for a young girl.

Succession

Go kiss the ring by turning on season three of Succession.

The White Lotus

I just want Jennifer Coolidge to win real bad. (But also any other of the millions of White Lotus actors nominated would be a treat too).

On Netflix

Cheer

Three cheers (and one nomination) for Cheer.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Sure.

Inventing Anna

Julia Garner’s Anna Delvey accent gets the recognition it deserves.

Love Is Blind

Some Netflix reality shows really hit a sweet spot of blending an out-there premise with being enjoyable. Love Is Blind is one of them.

Love on the Spectrum

Another show in Netflix’s reality-series stable is the first-time nominee Love on the Spectrum, a dating competition between young adults on the autism spectrum.

Maid

This limited series didn’t make as big of a splash as Inventing Anna, but Maid did earn a nom for its lead, Margaret Qualley.

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

﻿This posthumous comedy special is “not the best of Norm Macdonald,” according to Vulture’s Kathryn VanArendonk, but she continued that the “indistinctness of Nothing Special does create an opportunity to remember him.”

Ozark

Julia Garner again!

Queer Eye

I’m a simple girl. A new season of Queer Eye drops and I watch, and you should too if you need a lovely pick me up.

Selling Sunset

The cutthroat “reality” of the Selling Sunset Los Angeles realtors is enticing and dramatic. Pair that with fancy, beautiful homes to gawk at, and you’ve got yourself a perfect weekend watch.

Squid Game

You haven’t seen this yet?!?

Stranger Things

Sadie Sink warriors, we may have lost the fight, but the Stranger Things hive rides on as the season scored a spot in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

On Hulu

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson’s delightful ABC sitcom scored wonderful marks from the Television Academy — Brunson, Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all earned acting recognitions, and the show itself is a contender for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Atlanta

Iconically, the first few episodes of Atlanta season three made it onto Vulture’s Best TV of 2022 list and were then taken off: “After seeing the remainder of the season, we have opted to remove it.” But despite the mixed reviews, Donald Glover managed to land in a spot in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series list.

Dopesick

Look, any show that gets Michael Stuhlbarg a nomination is worth watching in my book.

The Dropout

I demand that if Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series, she accepts her award by shimmying in character to Lil Wayne’s “How to Love.”

The Great

An underrated Emmy favorite, Tony McNamara’s twisted, comic take on Catherine the Great stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult — both nominated for Lead Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series.

Impeachment: An American Crime Story

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp may have gotten the nom, but Beanie Feldstein is also pretty spectacular as Monica Lewinsky, too.

Killing Eve

The Television Academy just can’t quit Jodie Comer.

Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin nomination? Check. Martin Short? Ditto. General nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series? Yep. And yet — Selener snubbed! Doesn’t the Television Academy see the deadpan delivery and cool millennial style Selena Gomez constantly brings to the table?

Pam & Tommy

Congratulations to the talking penis!

Saturday Night Live

The Bowen Yang agenda lives and we, as a society, better keep it going. Kate McKinnon also snagged a nom after her last season of SNL.

Shark Tank

It’s nice to see some love for the show that taught a generation of high-school students about economics.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Andrew Garfield went from Oscar nominated to Emmy nominated in the span of six months. Good for him!

What We Do in the Shadows

Vampires deserve Emmys too.

On Apple TV+

The Morning Show

At this point, The Morning Show mostly serves as a way for Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon — and last year, Jennifer Aniston — to earn nominations.

Severance

If you’ve somehow been avoiding Severance all year, it’s time for you to finally give in. An experience you won’t forget!

Ted Lasso

The noms are here, they’re there, they’re every fucking where!

On Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Even if you didn’t realize season four of Mrs. Maisel had already dropped on Prime, the Emmys sure did — they gave the series, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, and Alex Borstein another round of nominations.

On Showtime

Yellowjackets

Yes! With nominations for Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and director Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets is continuing to give us so much. While the Outstanding Drama Series category is packed with great contenders, a win for Yellowjackets would be sick.

On Paramount+

Adele: One Night Only

Paramount+ has the concerts specials on lock, and Adele’s return to the stage, singing songs from her new album 30, is one of the streamer’s crown jewels.

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Be prepared to watch through tears.

On Peacock

Below Deck Mediterranean

The boats though.

On Discovery+

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Chip and Joanna Gaines, Television Academy catnip.

On PBS

Antiques Roadshow

I have to assume the Television Academy loves comfort TV. They’re just like us!