All of the 2022 Emmy Award Winners

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air on NBC on Monday, September 12, and this year’s entry is already historic. Abbott Elementary’s creator and star, Quinta Brunson, is the first Black woman to earn three comedy nominations in the same year and the youngest Black woman to ever compete in the comedy-acting category at 32 years old. Squid Game, whose Emmys glory feels written in the stars, became the first non-English show to receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama, while Succession’s 14 acting nominations wiped the floor with all the other shows’ acting nods for a whole new record. HBO leads the pack with 140 nods, up from last year’s 130, and it’s the 20th time the network has received the most Emmy nominations of any network or streamer in a single year. Netflix arrives at a distant second with 104 nominations. Hulu — home of Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale — more than doubled its honors since last year, earning 58 nods in this year’s ceremony. So who will take home statues and make some more Emmys history? Below, the full winners list, updating throughout the night.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, ﻿The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: An American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, “Plan and Execution,” Better Call Saul

Chris Mundy, “A Hard Way to Go,” Ozark

Dan Erickson, “The We We Are,” Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “One Lucky Day,” Squid Game

Jesse Armstrong, “All the Bells Say,” Succession

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, “F Sharp,” Yellowjackets

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, “Pilot,” Yellowjackets

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Pilot,” Abbott Elementary

Duffy Boudreau, “710N,” Barry

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, “starting now,” Barry

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “The One, The Only,” Hacks

Steve Martin, John Hoffman, “True Crime,” Only Murders in the Building

Jane Becker, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” Ted Lasso

Sarah Naftalis, “The Casino,” What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, “The Wellness Center,” What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Danny Strong, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,” Dopesick

Elizabeth Meriwether, “I’m in a Hurry,” The Dropout

Sarah Burgess, “Man Handled,” Impeachment: American Crime Story

Molly Smith Metzler, “Snaps,” Maid

Patrick Somerville, “Unbroken Circle,” Station Eleven

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “A Hard Way To Go,” Ozark

Ben Stiller, “The We We Are,” Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Red Light, Green Light,” Squid Game

Mark Mylod, “All The Bells Say,” Succession

Cathy Yan, “The Disruption,” Succession

Lorene Scafaria, “Too Much Birthday,” Succession

Karyn Kusama, “Pilot,” Yellowjackets

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai, “New Jazz,” Atlanta

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “710N,” Barry

Lucia Aniello, “There Will Be Blood,” Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,” The Ms. Pat Show

Cherien Dabis, “The Boy from 6B,” Only Murders in the Building

Jamie Babbit, “True Crime,” Only Murders in the Building

MJ Delaney, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Danny Strong, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,” Dopesick

Michael Showalter, “Green Juice,” The Dropout

Francesca Gregorini, “Iron Sisters,” The Dropout

John Wells, “Sky Blue,” Maid

Hiro Murai, “Wheel of Fire,” Station Eleven

Mike White, The White Lotus