All of the 2022 Emmy Award Winners

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air on NBC on Monday, September 12, and this year’s entry is already historic. Abbott Elementary’s creator and star, Quinta Brunson, is the first Black woman to earn three comedy nominations in the same year and the youngest Black woman to ever compete in the comedy-acting category at 32 years old. Squid Game, whose Emmys glory feels written in the stars, became the first non-English show to receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama, while Succession’s 14 acting nominations wiped the floor with all the other shows’ acting nods for a whole new record. HBO leads the pack with 140 nods, up from last year’s 130, and it’s the 20th time the network has received the most Emmy nominations of any network or streamer in a single year. Netflix arrives at a distant second with 104 nominations. Hulu — home of Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale — more than doubled its honors since last year, earning 58 nods in this year’s ceremony. So who will take home statues and make some more Emmys history? Below, the full winners list, updating throughout the night.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: An American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz, “Plan and Execution,” Better Call Saul
Chris Mundy, “A Hard Way to Go,” Ozark
Dan Erickson, “The We We Are,” Severance
Hwang Dong-hyuk, “One Lucky Day,” Squid Game
Jesse Armstrong, “All the Bells Say,” Succession
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, “F Sharp,” Yellowjackets
Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, “Pilot,” Yellowjackets
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, “Pilot,” Abbott Elementary
Duffy Boudreau, “710N,” Barry
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, “starting now,” Barry
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “The One, The Only,” Hacks
Steve Martin, John Hoffman, “True Crime,” Only Murders in the Building
Jane Becker, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” Ted Lasso
Sarah Naftalis, “The Casino,” What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, “The Wellness Center,” What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie
Danny Strong, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,” Dopesick
Elizabeth Meriwether, “I’m in a Hurry,” The Dropout
Sarah Burgess, “Man Handled,” Impeachment: American Crime Story
Molly Smith Metzler, “Snaps,” Maid
Patrick Somerville, “Unbroken Circle,” Station Eleven
Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “A Hard Way To Go,” Ozark
Ben Stiller, “The We We Are,” Severance
Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Red Light, Green Light,” Squid Game
Mark Mylod, “All The Bells Say,” Succession
Cathy Yan, “The Disruption,” Succession
Lorene Scafaria, “Too Much Birthday,” Succession
Karyn Kusama, “Pilot,” Yellowjackets
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Hiro Murai, “New Jazz,” Atlanta
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “710N,” Barry
Lucia Aniello, “There Will Be Blood,” Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,” The Ms. Pat Show
Cherien Dabis, “The Boy from 6B,” Only Murders in the Building
Jamie Babbit, “True Crime,” Only Murders in the Building
MJ Delaney, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” Ted Lasso
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie
Danny Strong, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,” Dopesick
Michael Showalter, “Green Juice,” The Dropout
Francesca Gregorini, “Iron Sisters,” The Dropout
John Wells, “Sky Blue,” Maid
Hiro Murai, “Wheel of Fire,” Station Eleven
Mike White, The White Lotus