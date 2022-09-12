emmys 2022

Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2022 Emmys

From yellow (jackets) to white (lotus).

By @jasonspank
Elle Fanning Photo: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
It may be a Monday, but that doesn’t mean you should be deprived of glamour! The 2022 Emmy Awards takes place on Monday, September 12, live from Los Angeles, and the ceremony brings with it all the fabulousness that prestige TV can muster. Whether you’re rooting for Abbott Elementary or Better Call Saul or just sad that Pachinko and Reservation Dogs were mysteriously overlooked, one thing we can all root for is a high-quality fashion moment. With that in mind, below, find all the best fashion, the worst fashion, and the plain black suits that came down the carpet.

Laverne Cox Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Kenan Thompson Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Zendaya Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jerrod Carmichael Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Jean Smart Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Meg Stalter Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah Einbinder Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Laura Linney Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Shonda Rhimes Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Nicholas Braun Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Jung Ho-yeon Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Lee Jung-jae Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Ella Purnell Photo: Phil Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jasmin Savoy Brown Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Sophie Thatcher Photo: Phil Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Liv Hewson Photo: Phil Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Sammi Hanratty Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Luke Kirby Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tony Shalhoub Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Marin Hinkle Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams Photo: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Brett Goldstein Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Phil Dunster Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Himesh Patel Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Kerry Washington Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Natasha Rothwell Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Connie Britton Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario Photo: Mark Von Holden//NBC via Getty Images
Molly Shannon Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Robyn Peterman and Steve Zahn Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Bob Odenkirk Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Ismaël Cruz Córdova and Markella Kavenagh Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Cynthia Addai-Robinson Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Britt Lower Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Dichen Lachman Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
RuPaul and Michelle Visage Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Harvey Guillén Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Kristen Schaal Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Sandra Oh Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Geena Davis Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Will Poulter Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Lily James Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Robin Thede Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Skye Townsend Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Patricia Williams aka Ms. Pat Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogan Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Amy Poehler Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Mariska Hargitay Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Freddie Highmore Photo: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Loni Love Photo: Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images
Karamo Brown Photo: Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images

