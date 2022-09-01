Feist. Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Feist will no longer open for Arcade Fire after four people accused band leader Win Butler of sexual misconduct. The singer-songwriter, born Leslie Feist, opened the first two shows of the band’s European tour in Dublin and was set to open 18 more. “I’m imperfect and I will navigate this decision imperfectly, but what I’m sure of is the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation,” Feist wrote in a lengthy note posted to Instagram. She added that playing her songs during the shows “was incongruous” to the aims of her music. In a statement to Vulture, Arcade Fire said, “We are very sorry to see Leslie go home but completely understand and respect her decision.” Fans previously noticed that Feist had donated her merch proceeds to a women’s domestic-violence organization in Dublin; she did not address that decision. The move comes as Beck is still set to open for Arcade Fire in the U.S. this fall. A representative for Beck did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Butler has denied all allegations.

Arcade Fire’s tour troubles began earlier this week after a Pitchfork investigation into sexual-misconduct claims against Butler with four people accusing the singer of sexual assault. With the help of a crisis PR firm, Butler claimed all his relationships had been consensual; he also alluded to “poor judgment” and “mistakes” in a statement to Pitchfork that cited his mental-health issues and drinking. Feist wrote that she first read the investigation into Butler after she had already arrived in Dublin and begun rehearsing. “We didn’t have any time to prepare for what was coming let alone a chance to decide not to fly across the ocean into the belly of this situation,” she wrote. She added that she wanted to support her band and crew and did not want to “imply I was the judge and jury.” “This has been incredibly difficult for me and I can only imagine how much more difficult it’s been for the people who came forward,” Feist wrote. “More than anything I wish healing to those involved.”

This post has been updated.