Flatbush Misdemeanors Canceled After Two Seasons, Deadass

Back to the streets (digital media). Photo: Vanessa Clifton/SHOWTIME

﻿Flatbush Misdemeanors has been canceled by Showtime after two seasons, and yes, we’re being deadass. Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, creators-slash-comedians, starred as an artist and a teacher who are attempting to thrive in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The series, which finished out its second (and now final) season in August, also starred Hassan Johnson as Drew and Kristin Dodson as Zayna, Drew’s niece and one of Dan’s former students. “We would like to thank the creators, executive producers, and stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, along with fellow executive producer Keith Heisler, our partners at Avalon, as well as our scene-stealing supporting cast of Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson, and Kareem Green,” Showtime said in a statement to Deadline, which first reported the news. “We’re very proud to have taken Kevin and Dan’s distinctive shorts and expanded it into two seasons of excellent television. Those two funny and inventive seasons will live on our site for audiences to continue to discover and enjoy.”

The show was one of Showtime’s few 30-minute comedies (along with I Love That for You, which has not yet been renewed for a second season). “Me and Kevin made three episodes of a zero-budget web series and we were able to turn it into two seasons of a show on Showtime that people really loved,” Perlman said in a statement on Instagram, thanking the actors and crew, before adding, “This reads like an Emmy speech, not a ‘we’re canceled’ caption, but yeah, I’m just very grateful. Excited to try to make other cool stuff in the future. And I hope you guys can still find the show and watch the two seasons we were lucky enough to make.”