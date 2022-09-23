Worry About The New Single From Don’t Worry Darling

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles have collaborated on “With You All The Time” presumably named after the omnipresence of Don’t Worry Darling news. Pugh hums the tune often in the film, and it is referred to as the “trigger song” in the script. Olivia Wilde said that Harry Styles composed the melody in five minutes. “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’ “I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’ And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’” Wilde told Variety. “Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film.” The single version of the song took at least three times that long to create, what with all the backmasked audio.

Florence Pugh’s career as a song stylist on YouTube is well known, but did you know that actor Harry Styles also dabbles in music? It’s crazy. Styles told Variety that he wanted the song to be both creepy and sweet, depending on the context: “I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives — I hope.”