Future Taps Into His Inner Theater Kid on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is in the middle of a weeklong residency at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and that seems to have inspired musical guest Future to become a bit of a showman himself. Despite being the night’s musical guest, Future walked out to sit down with Kimmel for an interview. “So how is the future, relatively speaking?” Kimmel asked (a fair question these days, if one I wouldn’t look to this guy to answer). “Man …” Future replied, as the lights dimmed and a woman was heard yelling his name. In his dressing room, she instead found a note reading “I NEVER LIKED U” — the name of Future’s new album — and settled in to watch Future him start in on his song “Love You Better.” Answering Kimmel’s question with a song? Talk about theater-kid energy! We won’t spoil the twist ending, but Kimmel’s the one who really won out here, getting a desk-side performance out of this.

