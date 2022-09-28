‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper Coolio, Dead at 59

Photo: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

TMZ is reporting that Coolio, the rapper behind “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died. The news was broke by Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, who says a cause of death has yet to be determined but EMT’s on the scene suspected cardiac arrest. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio was an icon of 90’s rap, with his songs not only standing alone but being featured heavily in pop culture. “Rollin’ With my Homies” plays a pivotal role in Clueless, the Grammy-winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” is remembered in part for its use on the Dangerous Minds soundtrack, and he rapped the theme song for Kenan & Kel as well as appearing in the credits. “Gangsta’s Paradise,” while earning Coolio #1 records and awards, was also a source of contention for the rapper. He was outspoken about disliking Weird Al’s parody, “Amish Paradise.”

Given all this screentime for his music, it makes sense that Coolio branched out into acting. He appeared on The Nanny, cameoed in Batman & Robin and Gravity Falls, and had a recurring role on Futurama as Kwanzaa-Bot. Coolio was still performing up to this year, when he helped close out Riot Fest 2022.