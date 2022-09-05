George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Uh, Squawked at Each Other

C’mon, a pair of cawing co-stars? Vulture is basically required to cover this. A recent interview with the New York Times revealed that George Clooney and Julia Roberts developed an … interesting routine while they were in Australia to shoot Ticket to Paradise. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house down just below Amal and me and the kids,” Clooney recalled. “I would come out in the early mornings and be like, ‘Caa-caa,’ and Julia would come out and be like, ‘Caa-caa.’” After this unquestionably beautiful ritual, the Clooneys would bring her a cup of coffee. Caffeine, companionship, and cawing. What more could you ask for from a coworker?

The upcoming rom-com stars Clooney and Roberts as lovers to exes to … maybe lovers again. The Ocean’s Eleven alums told the Times that they recorded 79 takes of laughter before they were able to get usable footage of the sole kiss scene they have together. But it seems like the production process could easily have been less lighthearted. According to Roberts, the Clooneys — whose kids knew her as Aunt Juju — helped save her from “complete loneliness and despair.” The 54-year-old said she had never been away from her family so long, adding that the last time she spent so much time alone, she was 25. Even when Roberts’ husband and children did come to visit, they had to quarantine for two weeks first. “When we first got to Australia and we were all quarantining,” she said, “you kind of go a little bit cuckoo.” Well, that probably explains all the bird calls.