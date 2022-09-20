The Golden Globes Are Going Up, on a Tuesday

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

New York’s hottest club is the Golden Globe Awards, which will be held on a Tuesday for some reason. Following an Emmy Awards broadcast that for some ungodly reason took place on a Monday, the Globes are back on TV, airing Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This marks the Globes’ return to a network broadcast following one year of banishment. During their time off our screens, they aired online and tweeted out the awards with captions like the now-deleted “If laughter is the best medicine, then @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you” (West Side Story being very much not a comedy). After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association promised to reach 13 percent Black membership when it was reported it had no Black voters, and then promptly did not reach that goal, the Globes were kicked off NBC. Now, despite only having a 10 percent Black voting body, they are back to network TV.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks for NBC, said in a statement. “The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!” said Helen Hoehne, the president of the HFPA. Nominations will come out December 12. No word on who will host yet, but we do know that Harry Styles has two movies out this year and pronounces Tuesday like “Chewsday,” so that could be a great option.