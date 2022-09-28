no small parts only supporting

The Golden Globes Are Making Even More Golden Globes

By
Ooh, shiny. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Golden Globes have heard your critiques — the lack of diversity! The illegitimately small and allegedly bribe-y voting body! — and have come up with a solution: Return to TV with even more Golden Globes! The Hollywood Reporter reported on September 28 that, “effective immediately,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has added new supporting-acting categories to its TV awards. Now, instead of just two awards for “Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture,” there will be four awards: two for “Series, Musical Comedy or Drama” and two for “Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture.” It’s still weird that comedy and drama remain lumped together, but we know in our hearts that Ken Leung can win it either way.

Sources

the hollywood reporter

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
The Golden Globes Are Making Even More Golden Globes