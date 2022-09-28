The Golden Globes Are Making Even More Golden Globes

Ooh, shiny. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Golden Globes have heard your critiques — the lack of diversity! The illegitimately small and allegedly bribe-y voting body! — and have come up with a solution: Return to TV with even more Golden Globes! The Hollywood Reporter reported on September 28 that, “effective immediately,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has added new supporting-acting categories to its TV awards. Now, instead of just two awards for “Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture,” there will be four awards: two for “Series, Musical Comedy or Drama” and two for “Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture.” It’s still weird that comedy and drama remain lumped together, but we know in our hearts that Ken Leung can win it either way.