Guillermo del Toro Unlocks His ‘Darkest Thoughts’ in Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro has created some of the most enduring images of our time, from Pan’s Labyrinth’s horrific and beautiful imagination of the horrors of war through the eyes of a child, to Pacific Rim’s intelligent blockbuster depiction of nature versus machine, to The Shape of Water’s questioning of what it would be like if a fish were superhot. Now he has turned to cultivating new works for the smaller screen via The Cabinet of Curiosities, an upcoming del Toro–produced project from Netflix that just released an official trailer that unlocks a look at del Toro’s “darkest thoughts.” The show features eight individual episodes, all directed by different people, with the aim of showing that “the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time.”

Each episode will feature an original story that shows off creatures and creepiness in equal measure. The first two episodes will drop on October 25, with two new episodes debuting each day through October 28, so you can binge them all by the time Halloween rolls around. Notable cast members include Rupert Grint, Tim Blake Nelson, Eric André, F. Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Charlyne Yi, and director and star of the upcoming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Nia Vardalos. Looking forward to getting spooked, shocked, and awed when the full project drops on Netflix.

This post has been updated throughout.