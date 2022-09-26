Hannah Gadsby to Bring Their Body of Work to Netflix

Hannah Gadsby, whose name isn’t Nanette. Photo: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Nearly a year after Hannah Gadsby told Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, “Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult,” for using their name to deflect criticisms of the streamer platforming Dave Chappelle’s transphobic content, Gadsby is reupping with the platform. This time, it’s for a third stand-up special, following 2018’s groundbreaking Nanette and 2020’s Douglas, as well as a new “multi-comic special featuring an international cast of comedians.”

“In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a lineup show on Netflix featuring six new gender-diverse comedians,” Gadsby said of the news. “In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms. Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the program aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard. Recorded in a single run in the U.K. in 2023, this will be a chance for the world to hear these voices for the first, but definitely not the last, time.” Gadsby’s upcoming 2023 special will be recorded at the Sydney Opera House during the Australian leg of their Body of Work tour, while the multi-comic special will see Gadsby hosting.

One of the complaints Gadsby made in their response to Sarandos’s 2021 comments was that Netflix didn’t pay them “nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling.” One can only hope that, within the terms of this new deal, Netflix is paying them enough now.