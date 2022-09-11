Indiana Jones Co-Stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Reunite at D23

Harrison Ford has never been pictured this happy before. Photo: Ke Huy Quan/Instagram

In the most genuinely joyful moment of Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, Indiana Jones co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunited, per photos Quan posted to Instagram. “I love you, Indy,” Quan captioned the very sweet pictures. “Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years.” An 80s icon, Quan made his acting debut as Short Round, Indiana’s wisecracking sidekick, in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and went on to play Data in The Goonies. Quan then took a 35-year break from acting before making a triumphant return with Everything Everywhere All at Once. He just so happened to be at D23 promoting the second season of Loki when he crossed paths with Ford, who was there to present the trailer for (what else?) Indiana Jones 5. Check out the photos below.