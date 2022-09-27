Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Spoilers ahead for Don’t Worry Darling.

Yet another conflict has emerged from behind the scenes of Don’t Worry Darling — and no, we’re not talking about the title’s missing comma, who has already issued a moving apology for its crimes. This time, the culprit is the lead actor’s hair. Working on Harry Styles’s hair-y styles might sound like a simple (and delightfully punny) job, but Variety reports that managing the lead actor’s locks proved to be very challenging. “I wanted to make it lank and more lifeless,” hair department head Jaime Leigh McIntosh said, adding that even with the help of a flat-iron, “I fucking couldn’t. Harry’s hair is just so full of volume.”

Styles plays Jack, who lives and works in a so-called utopia. It’s eventually revealed that the town is a virtual reality word, and the real-life Jack is an incel who wears baggy clothes and wants his wife (Florence Pugh) to get back in the kitchen. There’s a stark contrast in Styles’s appearance once we learn his true identity, and McIntosh ultimately resorted to a “scraggly” wig in order to make Styles’s hair look less appealing. Makeup head Heba Thorisdottir added that she asked Styles to grow a beard that her team “just cut holes into,” upping his disheveled appearance. When Olivia Wilde suggested that Styles have acne, Thorisdottir took it one step further by using special effects makeup to mark him with acne scarring.

“One [version] was worse than the other. I remember he didn’t say anything, but I remember feeling, we might be going too far with it,” Thorisdottir recalled of putting together the dirtbag look. “I feel we were able to tell the story with it. We were not trying to make Harry look bad, we were explaining his insecurities and why Jack is the way he is.” All told, the transformation reportedly took two hours. But we doubt that Styles was upset by the process; after all, Don’t Worry Darling allowed him to be part of the ultimate actor’s aspiration: a movie that feels like a movie.