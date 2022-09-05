Harry Styles Loves When a Movie Feels Like a Movie

Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Who loves Da Movies? Harry Styles loves Da Movies. Acting in them, watching them, doing press for them — he does it all. Speaking at a Venice International Film Festival press event, Styles said that the best thing about the movie he’s in is that it’s a movie. Like a real one, with cameras filming stuff. “You know, my favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie,” he said. “It feels like a real, like, you know, go-to-the-theater-film movie.” Styles is hardly the only actor who is hitting the “you must experience cinema in a cinema” talking point. Ex-spouses Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are all about it. But nobody else had Chris Pine staring blankly into the void while they talked up the theatergoing experience. Now the poor fellow is getting meme’d to hell.

i can’t believe this is real pic.twitter.com/2foB8UWIFc — h (@rohmerfilm) September 5, 2022

Styles also said the best thing about acting was pretending. “It’s fun to play in worlds that aren’t necessary your own,” Styles said at the big rumor-ignoring presser for Don’t Worry Darling. “This world is supposedly so perfect; it was fun to play pretend in it. It’s like driving fun cars, a lot of fun stuff as well.”

you know my favorite thing about the movie is like it feels like a movie it feels like a real like you know go to the theater film movie you know you kind of the reason why go to watch something on the big screen pic.twitter.com/cXC15Wji8P — sean paul mahoney (@seanpaulmahoney) September 5, 2022

you know my favorite thing about the movie is like it feels like a movie it feels like a real like you know go to the theater film movie you know you kind of the reason why go to watch something on the big screen pic.twitter.com/cXC15Wji8P — sean paul mahoney (@seanpaulmahoney) September 5, 2022