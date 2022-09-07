Harry Styles Is Already Joking About the Whole Chris Pine Spit Thing

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

You know that thing when you’re on a group trip — family Disney trip, work retreat, whatever — and there’s a big fight early in the trip? Life would be so much easier if you could all go your separate ways and heal in solitude. But you’ve still got a few days left at Epcot, and damn it, we’re not wasting these Space 220 reservations! So someone breaks the ice by making a joke about the fight, and it kinda sorta lands but it’s also kinda sorta too soon? Yeah, Harry Styles just did that about Spitgate. Speaking to the masses gathered at Madison Square Garden, Styles alluded to the brouhaha surrounding whether or not he spat on Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling Venice screening. “I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” he said to uproarious applause, “but fear not, we’re back!” It’s the first public comment a star has made about the incident, with previous statements coming from reps.

Styles has been performing at MSG since August 20, but found time in his schedule to honor promotional obligations for the film. Other members of the cast have found it harder to work Don’t Worry Darling promo into their schedules. The film comes to theaters September 23, which is presumably when we can all finally rest.

"I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we’re back!"

(via @2011satellite) pic.twitter.com/a4Q0EJ66VJ — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) September 8, 2022