Harry Styles Plays a British Carol in My Policeman, Innit?

“My international pop superstar” is becoming “my policeman.” The trailer for Harry Styles’s new film, My Policeman, is out, and it is filled with beautiful Brits, Cat Power’s “Sea of Love,” and a whole lot of longing. ’Arry will play Tom, one-third of a love triangle that sees his character caught between his wife, Marion, played by The Crown actor Emma Corrin, and Patrick, played by David Dawson. Directed by Michael Grandage, the film is in theaters October 21 and Prime Video on November 4. For now, the trailer shows lots of love and anger coming from the Styles corner, as well as many tender kisses, both gay and straight. Those tender kisses are no surprise after Styles quipped to Rolling Stone in August that “so much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it.” “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Grandage] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive,” he added. In combination with earlier quotes from Grandage saying the gay sex would be more like “sculptural” gay “lovemaking,” the sex scenes have become something of a hot-button issue for this film, with Styles being criticized for queer-baiting. Ahead of a wide release in October, the film will premiere at TIFF on September 11. We hope for Harry Styles’s sake that this movie feels like a movie (and less like a soap opera).

Related