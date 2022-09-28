Hasan Minhaj Screams ‘F- - - You, Kumail!’ in The King’s Jester

“Can I trust you, Brooklyn?” Hasan Minhaj asks at the beginning of the trailer for The King’s Jester, his upcoming Netflix special. The former host of Netflix’s Patriot Act has been a vocal critic of powerful regimes in Saudi Arabia, India, and the United States, so it’s not surprising he has trust issues. “Sometimes when you push the envelope, the envelope pushes back,” flashes a tagline in the trailer.

Filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, The King’s Jester is Minhaj’s second stand-up special, following 2017’s Homecoming King. It’s directed by Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Minhaj’s Patriot Act co-creator, and will chronicle his thoughts on “fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech,” according to Netflix. It’s yet to be seen where his impressions of fellow South Asian comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Aziz Ansari, both of which The Morning Show actor shows off in the trailer, will fit in. “Fuck you, Kumail!” he screams agonizingly at a visual display of Nanjiani’s shredded torso.

Like Patriot Act and Homecoming King, The King’s Jester appears to be a multimedia experience complete with screens and audio editing. The trailer also teases how he came up with the name for the former show with Minhaj staring intensely into camera and exclaiming, “That’s why, when I finally got my own shot to do my own show on Netflix, I named that shit Patriot Act.” The King’s Jester premieres October 4 on Netflix.