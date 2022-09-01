Hellraiser Looks Like a Terrifying Acupuncture Session

Ok, acupuncture is normally supposed to be calming and therapeutic. But when a bald person covered in needles is out to kill you… Well, good luck, Charlie. Directed by The Signal’s David Bruckner, the Hellraiser reboot is described as a “new story in the Hellraiser universe.” The film stars Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as Pinhead and Grand Army’s Odessa A’zion as protagonist Riley. “It’s the tale of a young woman, who’s struggling with addiction and compulsive behavior, that comes in contact accidentally with the box and unfortunately begins to dabble with it,” describes Bruckner of the upcoming reboot to Entertainment Weekly. “And chaos ensues.” A new Cenobite named The Masque will debut in the horror movie and is considered “a tease of really what’s to come.” Written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, the eleventh installment of the spooky franchise arrives on Hulu on October 7, 2022.