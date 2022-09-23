The Original High School Musical Cast Is (Almost) All in This Together

Photo: Disney / Fred Hayes

Together, together, (almost) everyone! Six original cast members are coming together to do a new High School Musical movie, kind of. Per Disney+, Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus), and Kaycee Stroh (Martha) will star in High School Musical 4: The Reunion, a movie that will be made exclusively in the world of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The fourth season of the Disney+ show follows the making of this reunion movie, which will be filmed at East High with students playing extras. Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn) and Liamani Segura (Emmy) are all set to return as series regulars. We’re also getting a few new recurring guest stars: Kylie Cantrall will play social media personality Dani, Matthew Sato will play sitcom actor Mack, Caitlin Reilly will play indie film director Quinn, and Vasthy Mompoint will play choreographer Krystal. You’ll note that Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Olivia Rodrigo are not currently included in this update to the High School Musical-verse. Perhaps these famous Wildcats have simply decided that they’ve gotta go their own way?