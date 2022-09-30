Hocus Pocus Musical Could Run Amok, Amok, Amok on Broadway

Hocus Pocus 2 came out today, but Hocus Pocus fans are insatiable little witches and they want more! More! To appease them, Disney just may be concocting a wicked little brew that will blow their socks off: a Hocus Pocus Broadway musical. On a recent episode of Broadway Podcast Network’s podcast The Art of Kindness, Hocus Pocus producer David Kirshner says that a musical is underway. “This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on — and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus,” he says. “It’s not just me. It’s so many people that brought Hocus Pocus — from [director] Kenny Ortega and Mick Garris’ script and John Debney’s score and Bill Sandell’s production design, and now a whole new generation are working on it.” All those people sound great, but what we really want to know is who’s going to be cast. Of course, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all Broadway vets, so they could just reprise their roles. And yet … we can’t shake a potential combo of Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti, and Jayne Houdyshell from our minds. And if that doesn’t work out, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey are already working on a two-part project that has to do with witches singing. No rest for the … you get it.

