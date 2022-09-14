Demi Lovato Might be on Their Last Tour

Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Demi Lovato may be done with touring after Holy Fvck. Lovato, who is currently wrapping up the South American leg of the tour in Santiago, Chile, posted in a now-deleted Instagram story that her next tour will be their last. “I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore,” posted Lovato on their illness. “This next tour will be my last, I love and thank you guys.” They later posted another story that they would “power” through their illness for their fans for tonight’s show; Lovato also shared that they “barely have a voice” and would be “pointing the mic to the audience a lot.” After the show, they thanked fans for their support and for “pulling” through. Lovato will continue with the final portion of the tour beginning on September 22 in Sacramento but no word yet on if it will truly be the final tour.

