How to Watch BBC News Live (for Obvious Reasons)

BB see this coverage of the queen. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

News from Buckingham Palace revealed that Queen Elizabeth “died peacefully” this afternoon, with a lot of eyes on Balmoral, where the queen remained as her family rushed to her side. If you’d like to follow the updates, many major outlets are continuing beat-by-beat coverage of the queen’s life. For anyone interested in coverage of the happenings from across the pond, here’s how to tune in to a few British news networks.

BBC News U.K. is livestreaming all-day coverage of the queen on its website, even providing live footage of the gates of Balmoral, and you could sign up for a free BBC iPlayer account to watch there as well. Meanwhile, Sky News is streaming coverage on its Twitter account (@SkyNews) and YouTube. If you’d like a perspective from just outside the U.K., you can always check out RTÉ Ireland’s National Public Service Media’s web player and toggle between its livestream of the weather and an episode of The Big Bang Theory. And if you have a corgi, now’s the time to pet it.