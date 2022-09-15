I Wanna Dance With Somebody Is Here to Belt Its Way to the Oscars

Clock strikes upon the hour, and the next Oscar-bait biopic is almost here. This year, it’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the latest project to focus on Whitney Houston (after Angela Bassett’s Lifetime film Whitney). A trailer gives our first look at BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie as Houston and Stanley Tucci as music mogul Clive Davis — who’s also producing the movie and handpicked Tucci to portray him. The film follows from Houston’s discovery by Davis to her massive pop success, promising “the Whitney you never knew” … while, at least in the trailer, mostly showing Houston on progressively bigger stages. But hey, if there’s anyone we can trust to deliver a good music biopic, it’s Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten, right? Right?? I Wanna Dance, directed by Kasi Lemmons, is out December 21.

