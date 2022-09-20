James Comey Trades Memoirs for a Life of Crime (Novels)

James Comey Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

James Comey’s infamy has once again captured the attention of book publishers. The former FBI director now has a two-book deal with Mysterious Press, starting with his debut novel, Central Park West. The synopsis for the upcoming crime mystery feels very self-referential: It’s about an assistant U.S. Attorney (I’m certain Comey sees himself in this supposedly badass prosecutor) whose mob case gets derailed after new revelations might tie the shocking murder of a local politician to the mafia. Write what you know? Previously, he published two autobiographies, in 2018 and 2021, about the lessons he learned while working in law enforcement and the absolute mess that was the former Trump administration. As the first book of a planned series, Central Park West is an indication that Comey won’t go quietly into that good night and let the rest of us dissociate from the events of 2016. I guess it’s for the best — selective memory never did anyone good, especially when we’re getting new reports of that era’s drama to process on a daily basis (not to mention the flurry of potential indictments). The first book of the series hits shelves in late spring 2023.