How James Corden Spent His Summer Vacation

Yes, even James Corden spent the summer in Italy, if this sketch from The Late Late Show is to be believed. Late night is mostly on its summer hols this week, with pretty much only John Oliver, James Corden (and Gutfeld!) stuck inside doing reportage and chat. Corden was on break for much of the summer, apparently not spending that time with Jason Momoa. The two decided to create a summer’s worth of memories in one montage, set to “I’m Walking on Sunshine.” Nothing says wacky summer fun like that song — unless you’re a huge Futurama fan, in which case you get kinda choked up when you hear it? Corden and Momoa did some nude grilling, some road tripping, and some Italy visiting like every celebrity and influencer this summer. But those idiots went to Pisa, and not the Amalfi Coast. They also dressed up like pirates, and seamlessly plugged See on Apple TV+. Meanwhile Jimmy Kimmel is still … where is Jimmy Kimmel? Hollywood is running out of people to guest host. Someone check the Amalfi Coast!

