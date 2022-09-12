Jennifer Lawrence on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne: ‘Evil’

Casting directors … You know what to do. Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, reality-TV fan and actress who once proclaimed to Vogue that ex–Real Housewives of New York housewife Bethenny Frankel “is not a chef,” shared her thoughts on another Housewife: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne. While promoting her new movie, Causeway, at TIFF 2022, Lawrence gabbed with Variety about the current season of Beverly Hills. Her review? “Not a great season.”

“It’s just been boring,” Lawrence says in the clip. “And I think that Erika is … evil?” Co-star and fellow viewer Brian Tyree Henry cackles (looking like a freshly cracked pistachio in a monochrome suit) as Lawrence enters fan mode. “I would go as far as to say, um, she needs a publicist,” she adds with concern. “Like, ASAP.” Jayne — who still faces multiple legal woes related to her estranged husband, Tom Girardi — has faced a lot of backlash on this season of RHOBH, including her comments on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder as well as her behavior toward Sutton Stracke. “Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her … and she didn’t do the Dorinda thing — remember when they were in Colombia?” Lawrence continues, looking to Henry for confirmation. “And Dorinda’s, like, fucking Joker makeup?”

Jennifer Lawrence thinks Erika is evil and needs a publicist ASAP 😭💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/SvtVbyGc4R — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 11, 2022

“Don’t drag me into this, don’t drag me into this,” Henry responds, refusing to make eye contact with her. “I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me.” You decide if this next part is controversial. Lawrence is also asked her opinion on Kathy Hilton’s recurring role as a “friend of the show,” to which she immediately responds, “Stay!”