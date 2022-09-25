Jennifer Lopez Goes Full John Wick in The Mother Teaser

Jennifer Lopez is entering her action star era in the new teaser for her upcoming Netflix movie, The Mother. The teaser, which was unveiled at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, features a gritty look at the Niki Caro-directed film. Lopez plays a stone-cold assassin who comes out of hiding in her remote snowy cabin to protect her daughter, whom she gave up years before. “She needs protection right now,” Lopez says over a series of high-speed motorcycle chases. “You saw what was out there. It’s going to keep coming. If there’s trouble, come find me.” In addition to Lopez, the movie will feature Paul Raci as an ally to Lopez’s titular character, with Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal as the villainous men after her daughter. The Mother is slated for a May 2023 release on Netflix.

Related