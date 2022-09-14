Guillermo and John Oliver Pour One Out for the Queen

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! (still with the exclamation mark), Kimmel’s right-hand man Guillermo went back-to-back with last night’s Emmy winners. He convinced Sheryl Lee Ralph to dedicate a song to him and Julie Garner to scratch him back with her award before he decided it was time for tea for the winners. Well, if tea was actually tequila. After a couple of shots, Guillermo began practicing his British accent with Jonh Oliver. “Tea stands for what? Tequila!” Guillermo explained to Oliver before they took a shot of English Breakfast tequila together. “I think that’s what the Queen drank in the morning,” said Oliver before they drunkenly laughed before he poured one out for the late Queen of England. BRB, adding them to the list of people who don’t know how to act after she died.

