Jon Hamm Gave Up More Than Half His Salary for 11 Percent More Confess, Fletch

Could you imagine if we lived in a world without Confess, Fletch? Well, it almost happened, and it’s terrifying. Photo: Miramax

“27 Days of Fletch” sounds like the name of a terribly repetitive TBS movie marathon, but it’s actually the amount of time director Greg Mottola had to make Confess, Fletch with Miramax’s funding. But Mottola knew if you’re gonna do Fletch right, you need at least a month, and he and star Jon Hamm were committed to making Fletch happen for the first time since Chevy Chase’s 1980s adaptations of the Gregory Mcdonald book series. “So, basically, what we did is Jon gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget. I gave back some of my salary — not as much as Jon, because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, ‘Fuck it. We’re insane. We’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.’” What randomistas!