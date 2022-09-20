Don Draper on Erika Jayne’s $750,000 Earrings: ‘Give ’Em Back’

Photo: Getty Images

Don Draper, the original advertising bro and occasional narcissist played by hottie Jon Hamm on the hit show Mad Men, has broken his silence on the legal troubles of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne. On the September 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Hamm talks about a variety of things, including whether or not he wears underwear, but most important, he weighs in on Jayne’s drama. In a clip posted by Queens of Bravo, a friend of Vulture, Stern asks Hamm, “Should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Hamm is fast in his response, practically shouting, “Yes! She should!” (The earrings in question were found to have been illegally purchased in 2007 by Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, per Law360.) Hamm continues, “The circular argument that she doesn’t — she’s not responsible — you just wanna shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back.’” Hamm also questions the total value of said earrings. “And then I can’t quite get — are they $750,000 earrings, or is it $750,000 per earring?” Stern says he doesn’t know either. “Give ’em back,” Hamm replies. Jennifer Lawrence probably agrees.

