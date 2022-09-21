Jon M. Chu Casts Jonathan Bailey as his ‘Perfect’ Fiyero in Wicked

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Wizard and I? The Viscount and I? Same diff! Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and his sideburns are in talks to play Fiyero in both Wicked films, something that director Jon M. Chu is only too jazzed to confirm. “He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!” he tweeted, seemingly confirming that “talks” have completed, and now they’re moving on to the “signing things” stage. And just like Bridgerton, Bailey will have so much more to do in season 2 of Wicked the movie. He’s something of a fuckboy in Act 1, and gets a lot more character development in Act 2. Fiyero is the apex of a love triangle between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande). Like his co-stars, Bailey got started early in theater, and more specifically musicals. He played Gavroche in the West End production of Les Misérables starting at age 8. The first of two Wicked movies comes out in December 2024.

