Katie Couric Hopes Sharing Breast Cancer Diagnosis Saves Lives

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Katie Couric shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year in an Instagram post September 28. Couric said that she received the diagnosis on June 21. In an essay posted to her website September 28, she detailed the emotional difficulty stemming from the amount of family members she’s lost to cancer — her first husband Jay, her sister Emily, and her mother-in-law included. “Given my family’s history of cancer, why would I be spared?” Couric writes in her essay. “My reaction went from ‘Why me?’ to ‘Why not me?’”

“Radiation began on September 7,” she continues. “Yesterday was my final round. My left breast does look like I’ve been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I’ve felt fine.” Couric’s newsletter Wake-Up Call will be covering breast cancer through the month of October. She also notes that she may put her radiation playlist on Spotify, so if you want to know which Ennio Morricone and Taylor Swift songs Couric was listening to, let her know.