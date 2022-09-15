Katy Perry Says Elizabeth Taylor Was the ‘First True Influencer’ in New Podcast

Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty Images; Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Katy Perry is pivoting to podcasting, and frankly, she’s got the voice for it. In the upcoming podcast Elizabeth the First, Perry will narrate ten episodes of old Hollywood history regarding movie star Elizabeth Taylor, who Perry calls “the first true influencer” for her effect on the film industry and beauty ideals. Today, Imperative Entertainment, House of Taylor, and Kitty Purry (lol) Productions released a trailer for the upcoming series, in which Perry promises to bring you “her story like you’ve never heard it before.” That means clips from Taylor, her contemporaries, and, of course, narrator and unofficial celebrity historian Katy Perry.

“I’ve always felt a kinship toward her,” said Perry in a statement. “I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life.” Elizabeth the First will explore topics including the 1963 film Cleopatra, Taylor’s normalizing of conversations surrounding addiction, and her activism for HIV/AIDS. The series will premiere on October 3, 2022. Nothing but respect for our Queen Elizabeth!