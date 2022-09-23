Keeping Up With the Kardashians Just Jumped Over to Peacock

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube

If you’ve been keeping up with Peacock, you may have noticed that the NBCUniversal streamer has recently added the E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Peacock now has all 20 seasons of the popular show after the series’ tenure on Hulu expired on September 18. The move comes as NBCU — which has a 33 percent stake in Hulu until 2024, when Disney is allowed to possibly buy the stake out — is in the process of glowing up Peacock’s library by reclaiming NBC and Bravo offerings this month. Shows like Saturday Night Live, Law and Order: SVU, and a variety of Bravo’s Real Housewives seasons have made their way to exclusive next-day premieres on Peacock. But while Peacock now has Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Hulu can at least rest a little easier knowing it’s got all the current goss on the Kardashian-Jenner fam with its original series The Kardashians, which just premiered its second season this week.