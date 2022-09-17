The Internet Knows Best: They Want Keke Palmer as Rapunzel

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

If there is one thing for sure, the internet loves Keke Palmer. Is it her incredible interviews? Her meme-able moments? Amazing impressions? As someone who’s been a fan of hers since the beginning of her company hopping days (who’s cutting the check!), I want to see Keke in every piece of media. And so do many of her fans. People have been fan-casting their favorite Black actors in response to the racist backlash Disney and Halle Bailey have received for the new The Little Mermaid film. Palmer posted an Instagram photo where someone pitched her as Rapunzel “with 100 ft box braids.” “The internet already has me booked all next year. I’m not available until 2024 at this pace,” wrote Palmer. Obviously, stars need breaks as well, but we know Palmer can sing, dance, and act. It’s very hard not to imagine her singing “I Have A Dream” or “I See the Light.” And after starring in Nope and the upcoming film Being Mortal, she might want a break to prepare for her next big role. So while we rewatch Scream or put on a True Jackson, VP, hopefully, someone is working behind the scenes to make her Rapunzel.