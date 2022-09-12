Kid Cudi Is Spaced Out, in Love, and Animated in Entergalactic

Say “What’s up?” to animated Kid Cudi — sorry, Scott Mescudi for official television business — in the trailer for his new series, Entergalactic. The longtime actor developed the Netflix series — a love story between two artists in New York City co-starring Jessica Williams — with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The trailer gives the first hints at the plot with Cudder’s bachelor, Jabari, spacing out over a new girl, Meadow (Williams), while trying to get over his ex, Carmen (Laura Harrier). Oh, and he’s got a new song in the trailer, too, with a soundtrack album to follow, if you thought he’d put the whole music thing on pause for this. The series also stars Cudi’s No. 1 fan, Timothée Chalamet, and a stacked list of musicians including Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, and Teyana Taylor. And Vanessa Hudgens and Macaulay Culkin on top of it all. Entergalactic — the show and the album — hits our galaxy September 30.

