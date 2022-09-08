Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Gives Us Our First Clue (a Trailer)

In the grand tradition of Hercule Poirot, Nancy Drew, and the Boxcar Children, Detective Benoit Blanc has taken on a new case. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a.k.a. the sequel to Knives Out, has released its first trailer. We knew the cast was great, including not only the returning Daniel Craig but also Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista — plus Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline and Games of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is set on a Greek island that Edward Norton’s billionaire character invites the rest of the cast to for a mystery game that (shockingly) turns deadly. The trailer itself is light on actual plot but high on sheer number of hats (Leslie Odom Jr.’s fez is the best). The film debuts on Netflix on December 23, the perfect time to gather your family for a cozy Christmas mystery filled with murder, deception, and star power.