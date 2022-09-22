Representation is a funny thing. One minute, you’re like, “Why are there no big-budget horror movies starring gay people?” And the next minute, you’re like, “Why is the name so bad?” M. Night Shyamalan’s new film, Knock at the Cabin, is a horror film centered around two white gays and their adopted daughter. When the family takes a trip to a cabin in the woods (isn’t there a moratorium on that plot device after The Cabin in the Woods?), some creepy people tie them up and tell them they have to do something bad to avoid the apocalypse. What the bad thing is has not yet been revealed, but if something unsavory happens to this kid … Shyamalan, watch your back! Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play the gay dads, while Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) are the apocalypse-foreseeing kidnappers who tie up the couple. Look, I know a lot of gay guys want Dave Bautista to tie them up — but not like that, Shyamalan. The film debuts in theaters on February 3, 2023.

